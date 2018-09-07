Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in collaboration with private organization has planned to hold a mini marathon race on September 9 along the Damn-e-Koh road to sensitize the capital’s dwellers about protection, preservation and promotion of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

An official of the IWMB informed APP, the race titled ‘ Mini Margalla Eco Marathon’ would start at 7am for which around 150 citizens had confirmed their participation by purchasing Rs 100 entry coupons.

“The marathon route would be from Marghzar Zoo to Damn-e-Koh and back to Maraghzar zoo.

People can take part in the race and the age limit is more than 16 years,” he added. He said that winner’s trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 would be distributed among the holders of first, second and third positions respectively. At the end of the race, the event’s participants and school children would also take part in the tree plantation, clean up drive, and a painting competition for children, the official said. The IWMB, he said, would provide all necessary support including financial and logistic to arrange the recreational activities, besides deploying volunteers for security purposes. The tickets are available at Dino Park, Marghzar Zoo and entrance of trails 5 and 3, he added.