MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir people commemorated the Defence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm with the renewal of the pledge to be ready to give every kind of sacrifices for the stability, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

The day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the liberated territory for the prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The day of exceptional historical significance in the history of Pakistan was marked with special ceremonies held in various parts of AJK.

Speakers paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan including those who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives in the 1965 Indo-Pak War to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

Besides, they paid rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded with crushing reply by rebuffing the enemy’s cowardly attack on Pakistan – who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965. The major ceremony was hosted at the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) City Campus.

The ceremony was largely attended by large number of the people including senior faculty members, subordinate academic staff of all the departments as well students.

The speakers paid rich tributes of the martyrs and ghazis of the Indo-Pak war of 1965 for their historic supreme sacrifices to make the defence of the country when the coward enemy resorted to sudden attack in the darkness of night this day 53 years ago.

VC Dr Habibur Rehman said that Defence Day of Pakistan is the day of renewal of the pledge to remain alert and vigilant to make the defense of the country – shoulder to shoulder the brave armed forces of Pakistan in case of any threat from across the frontiers.

The vice chancellor said that the entire nation is proud of the supreme success of its Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war of 1965.

“We hold in great esteem the valor and gallantry of our warriors and are profoundly indebted to our martyrs for showing unto us the path of ultimate glory,” he added.

He said the challenges ahead will require a much greater national unity, harmony and cohesion.

He emphasized the need of individual and collective role to achieve the task of bringing Pakistan in the ranks of the developed nations by successfully meeting the challenges to this direction.

Students of the Varsity presented the national songs and speeches in acknowledgement of laying down their precious lives for the defence of the motherland.

Earlier, a rally was held under the auspices of the local district administration with the coordination of various segments of the society.

People visited the mausoleums of the martyrs in local grave yards and offered fateha besides laying down floral wreaths.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran ( Ittehad group) staged a public rally and renewed the to pledge to defend the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

Addressing the rally President of the traders body Ch. Mahmood said that people of AJK including the business fraternity, shoulder to shoulder the brave armed forces of Pakistan, will turn the liberated territory the graveyard of the enemy if India tried to launch the 1965-war-like aggression against Pakistan or AJK.

The rally was arranged to express solidarity with the nation and valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

It saluted the martyrs of Pakistan for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defence of inch after inch of the motherland.

The Defence Day of Pakistan rally started from Quaid e Azam International Cricket Stadium in Mirpur city and passed through major city streets with banner and placards bearing slogans of solidarity with entire Pakistani nation and the brave defence forces of the country.

Similar special ceremonies to observe the day will be held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations to highlight the importance of the day.

People from various parts of AJK including in Mirpur visited the mausoleums of the martyrs of 1965 war at the places close to their respective home stations including in Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts to offer fateha for the departed souls and the up-gradation of the status of the martyrs in heaven.

AJK TV and all three radio stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs on this occasion highlighting the significance of the Defence Day of Pakistan in the history of the country including the significant role of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan who vigorously foiled the attack of the enemy at the night of this day in 1965.