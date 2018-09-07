Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over pre-39th Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting on Thursday directed the chief secretary to write a letter to the CCI secretariat for including all the pending issues of the province on the agenda of forthcoming CCI meeting.

He said that various issues of the provincial government were pending in the CCI. They were amendment in petroleum exploration & production policy 2012, unconstitutional and unauthorised deduction by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from the provincial consolidated fund (PCF), allocation of 1200 cusecs additional water for Karachi city (K-IV) project.

Implementation of Article 154 of the constitution, matters pertaining to higher education and other similar bodies in post-eighteenth amendment scenario to further enhance the representation of provinces in the federal HEC and import of LNG gas, he added.

Murad said that still he has not received the agenda of the CCI meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the prime minister.

Therefore, he directed the chief secretary to send a written request to the CCI secretariat to include all the pending issues of the provincial government on the agenda of the CCI meeting. “Most of the issues are important and need urgent attention to resolve them in the supreme interest of people of Sindh,” he said.

Murad said that Karachi was facing acute water shortage and this megalopolis city is mini-Pakistan because people from all over the country live here.

“The current domestic consumption which currently stands at 12.75 gallon per capita per day is anticipated to drop further in the next coming years mainly attributable to city’s high population growth,” he said.

Murad said that keeping in view the present demand and future strategy KWSB has worked out additional demand of 1200 cusecs to 2400 cusecs.

He further said that the Irrigation department approached Indus River System Authority (IRSA) twice to allocate 1200 cusecs additional drinking water for Karachi in addition to the provision of water accord 1991.

Irrigation Secretary Jamal Shah told the chief minister that IRSA has regretted the request and replied that any additional requirement of water supply to Karachi has to be met by Sindh out of its existing allocated share as no water outside the accord is available for further distribution.

At this the chief minister said that prior to water accord 1991, 1200 cusecs of water was sanctioned for Karachi on August 10, 1988 by the president.

“This 1200 cusecs water has been included in allocation of Sindh province mentioned at Para-2 of water Accord 1991, but additional requirement of 1200 cusecs water for the city has not been included in the share of the province,” he said.

The matter of deduction by FBR from PCF also extensively came under discussion. It was pointed that the FBR had deducted Rs633.119 million in 2012-13, Rs6,127.115 million in 2015-16 and Rs294.5 million in 2016-17. The chief minister said that over all deduction comes to Rs7,054.734 million and it was unauthorised and unconstitutional deduction.

“This amount belongs to people of Sindh and it will be refunded,” he said and added that apart from taking it up in the CCI meeting the matter must be raised with the Ministry of Finance.

The chief minister directed his team to prepare case for each and every pending issue so that he could take up them effectively in the CCI meeting.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumwar Chawla, Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman, Principal secretary Sohail Rajput, provincial secretaries and other concerned officers.

SBCA fails to halt illegal

constructions in Karachi

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) failed to halt illegal constructions of public sale project, causing people’s million of rupees investment were on stake.

Hundreds of illegal under construction and constructed building were neglected by the competent authority Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) while officials were allegedly taken bounty and patronising the illegal practice in various parts of the city.

An officials of SBCA on condition of anonymity said that various builders and developers continuing their illegal business of multistory buildings without taking prior permission from the SBCA.

The builders launched their projects before taking No Objection Certificate (NOC) for sale and advertisement from the authority as they (builders) getting million of rupees from citizens on account of booking of unauthorised public sale project.

A multistory public sale project namely ‘Sarah Dreams Gold’ recently constructed at plot number SB-21, sector 4B Surjani Town despite the builder has obtained the NOC and building plan approval of plot number SB-20 from the SBCA.

The builder has constructed eight storey building without any approval and fulfillment of legal formalities. Interestingly, private power company K-Electric has provided power supply to the illegal project on fake documentation with installation of separate power supply transformer.

Another public sale project namely ‘United Comforts’ located in sector 5D, Surjani Town, under construction and established booking office without getting any approval from competent authority SBCA.

The builder and proprietor of the project illegally amalgamated to three commercial projects without taking NOC from Master Plan Department of SBCA.

Another public sale project Sadaf Dream City located in above same area has taken NOC for sale and advertisement from SBCA in 2014 while the authority has proposed to complete the project till May 2018.

The builder also violating the bylaws of the authority and still continue booking process till to date without taking revised NOC from the authority.

It is worth to mentioning here that builder is bound to take revised NOC if previous NOC is expired.

The builder also charging over prices as SBCA has set the sale apartments on 2000 square feet but the builder is charging 3500 square feet from citizens.

While contacted to SBCA spokesperson Farhan Qaiser was unaware about such illegal practice and said that if any illegal activity will found in any area of the city then stern action will be taken against it as per the directives of SBCA director general.