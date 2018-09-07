Share:

FAISALABAD - The Shuhada Park was established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to pay homage to the martyrs on the eve of Defence Day. In the park, trees on the names of martyred army personnel (Nishan Haider) were planted.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa along with Major General Nasrullah Tahir Dogar, Lt. Cdr. Farooq Khan, Maj Shahnawaz, Maj Nasir Mahmood, UAF Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Treasurer Tariq Saeed, Senior Tutor Athar Javed; Deans Dr Allah Buksh, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Sajjad, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi; Dr Thair Siddiqi, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Shehzad Basra, and other notables planted the trees.

Like other parts of country, national Defence Day was observed at the UAF with national zeal and enthusiasm. The main ceremony was organized by the office of the Senior Tutor at New Senate Hall which was packed with tens of people.

The participants renewed pledges to safeguard the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country. They also vowed to protect territorial integrity of the country.

The students presented patriotic songs and delivered heart-touching speeches. They also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland.

The university also distributed 4000 morionga plants to different segments of society on the day under the supervision of Dr Shehzad Basra.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Zafar saluted the mothers, fathers, sisters, wives, and brothers of the martyrs who gave their lives for defending the country. He said that the independence was a great blessing. “Now, the duty lies on the shoulders of the nation to move the country to new horizons of the progress and prosperity,” he added.

He said that the country had given marvellous things, and adding “We are enjoying freedom thanks to Pakistan.” He said that it was time to give back the country in terms of hard-work, education, and changing mindset.

He said that the armed forces and the whole nation commemorated September 6 to pay tributes to the martyrs and ‘Ghazis’ for their supreme sacrifices.

He said that there was a time when the Muslims were ruling the world. There was a culture of accountability, unity, passion and hardworking when a layman can ask the rulers and they give answers. But afterward, we were forced to change our system rather than Islamic ideology before participation.

This turned us toward deteriorating. He said that now, the Muslims have been facing tremendous problems and challenges. He added that we had identify our weaknesses and had to work hard for betterment in our lives. He also advised the students to follow sayings of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam. He said that future of country rein in the hands of youth.

Nasrullah Tahir Dogar said that the 14 million people displaced at the time of the participation. He said that country was achieved after tremendous struggle and sacrifices under unprecedented freedom movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that resulted in emergence of an independent Muslim state on the map of the world. He said that the day reminds us the sacrifices of the army and people.

He said in 1965 on this day, Pakistan forces with the support of whole nations defended the homeland against the enemy aggression.