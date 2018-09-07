Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT), in collaboration with Pakistan Movement Workers Trust, marked Defence Day on Thursday.

In his special message, Chairman of NPT Rafique Tarar said the national zeal was remarkable during the war of September 1965 and they fought against the enemy side by side Pakistan army.

He said the Pakistani army is one of the best professional armies in the world. “The army is a guarantor of our independence and we take a sweet sleep because of the protection of our borders by its jawans.”

Chairman of Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Mian Mehboob Ahmed said the 6th of September reminds the nation of unprecedented unity.

Brig (r) Hamid Saeed Akhtar said Pakistanis are proud of their army and its splendid past. He said an invisible help kept securing Pakistan throughout the 1965 war.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Col (r) Muhammad Shahbaz, Begum Mehnaz Rafi and secretary general NPT Shahid Rasheed.

Radio Pakistan put up a brave cultural front in 1965 with the help of singers and artistes who added their struggle to fight boldly the war with India and stood firm to boost the courage of armed forces as well as the nation. Talking to APP here on September 6, Muhammad Azam Khan the then Music Producer of Radio Pakistan Lahore said that during the war he was assigned to record 'Milli songs' of Madam Noor Jahan. He said that madam Noor Jahan remained at Radio Pakistan premises day and night and sung best national song which are still popular. He said that a number of singers were so much emotionally charged that they frequently visited actual war fronts and sung live among the soldiers.