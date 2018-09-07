Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ruled out any divide in relations between the civil and military leadership of the country saying our armed forces are our asset and source of pride.

“Both are on the same page regarding the issues faced by the country,” Imran said while addressing the main ceremony of Defence and Martyrs Day at the GHQ in Rawalpindi to pay homage to the martyrs and express solidarity with their families.

Taking advantage of the occasion, the prime minister clarified that there was no such thing as civil-military tension, “there is one common goal that is to solve the problems of this nation”.

The prime minister also made it clear that Pakistan will not fight anyone else’s war in future, nor will become part of it.

He said for the past three weeks he has been seeing presentations on all the problems including loans and water shortages this country is facing, and asserted that Pakistan will become a nation and rise again.

“We will bring this meritocracy to all fields in order to help us prosper as a nation,” the prime minister vowed.

He also mentioned that all fields in the country including agriculture will prosper once we develop a strong rule of law in the country.

“This nation will rise when the poor man knows that his son is getting quality education on the state’s expense and that education will open opportunities for his son to achieve success in life. That is when the common man will want to become part of this system and own it,” the prime minister said.

“We can overcome these problems once we strengthen the rule of law in this country,” Khan said.

Going back to the history of Islam, the prime minister said that all of us need to look at the way Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought together different tribes to form a nation.

“We need to look back and see what Prophet (PBUH) did in order to bring those people together to form a nation so strong that they ruled the world for centuries,” he emphasised.

The prime minister said that despite numerous challenges Pakistan will become a great nation of the world by strengthening of institutions and promoting meritocracy.

He said that the government will bring meritocracy and transparency by following the golden principles of state of Medina.

He said Pakistan’s army is the only functioning institution in the country, for the simple reason that there is no political interference and all things are run on merit.

Commending the role of security forces and intelligence agencies in making the country safer against all threats, the prime minister said the way our forces fought against the scourge of terrorism is unparalleled.

The prime minister also made it clear that Pakistan will not fight anyone else’s war in future, nor will become part of it, adding that the foreign policy of his government will be in the best interest of the nation.

He said Pakistan is endowed with immense resources including minerals, diverse topography and four seasons and the only need is working honestly to realize the goal of making the country great.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the armed forces will continue their efforts to make Pakistan a cradle of peace.

He said, we strengthened our defence in the conventional war, but now a wave of unconventional warfare like terrorism has changed the battlefield.

He said foes of Pakistan had imposed terrorism on us, but we very successfully and valiantly fought this menace.

He said our houses, schools, worship places and leaders were attacked in order to weaken us. He said over 70,000 Pakistanis were either martyred or injured in the war on terror.

He thanked the people of Karachi, FATA, and Balochistan for their cooperation in fighting militancy.

He said lively nations never forget their martyrs and our soldiers sacrificed their lives today for us and their blood will not go in vain. He, however, said the war is still continuing and we will have to ensure enduring peace, besides working for the development and progress of the country.

General Bajwa said this day reminds us the sacrifices and courage of our soldiers in the war of 1965.

He said our soldiers jumped into fire but did not compromise on security of the country.

The tales of bravery and sacrifices in that war have become our history.

The Army Chief said that continuity of democracy is imperative for country’s development and presence of leadership of various political parties in today’s ceremony is a testimony that democracy has taken roots in Pakistan.

He said that the entire nation is more determined and united than ever.

Remembering sacrifices of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, General Bajwa paid glowing tribute to their sacrifices in their struggle against the Indian oppression.

Apart from the prime minister accompanied by First Lady Bushra Imran, the ceremony was also attended by ministers, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, diplomats, and families of martyrs for attending the ceremony.

The event was part of the nation-wide celebrations of the Defence and Martyrs Day. Purpose of the marking the day was to pay homage to the martyrs and Ghazis who became a solid wall to defend the motherland against enemy’s aggression.

It was on this day in 1965 that Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but the nation foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country.

COAS, WIFE VISIT MARTYR’S FAMILY

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife on Thursday visited family of Shaheed Police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Abbas at his home.

According to a tweet of Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations the Army Chief lauded their great sacrifice for the nation and that of all martyrs of Pakistan.

“There isn’t any other sacrifice greater than one’s life. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan”, the COAS added.

Sub Inspector Abbas embraced martyrdom during an operation against some Afghan kidnapping for ransom and murder group in July 1990 in Rawalpindi.

He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters. His family is living in Rawalpindi.