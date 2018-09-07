Share:

PCB announces U-19 squad for Asia Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) national junior selection committee headed by Basit Ali Thursday announced 15-member Pakistan's U-19 squad for the ACC Youth Under-19 Asia Cup to be played in Bangladesh from September 28 to October 7. The squad consists of M Mohsin, Saim Ayub, Jahanzaib Sultan, Awaiz Zafar, Waqar Ahmad, Saad Khan, Rohail Nazir (capt/wk), M Asif, Farrukh Abbas, M Bilal Javed, Junaid Khan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, M Hasnain and Arshad Iqbal. The reserve players are Izhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Bilal Khan, Mukhtiyar Ahmed and Khayam Khan. The team management comprises Sadiq Muhammad (manager), Azam Khan (head coach), Muhtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Saqib Faqir (fielding coach), M Usman Ghani (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer) and Usman Hashmi (analyst).–Staff Reporter

PHF names 27 juniors for training camp

Islamabad - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday announced the names of 27 junior players for attending a training camp from September 8 here at Pakistan Sports Complex. The camp is being established for participation of junior team in future international events, said PHF spokesman. Former Olympian Qamar Ibrahim has been appointed the camp commandant. The players, who will attend the camp, are Waqar Younas, Rizwan Ali, Rehan Butt, Moin Shakeel, Adeel Lateef, Junaid Manzoor, Shahzaib Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Afraz Hakeem, Umair Sattar, Naveed Alam, Adil Rao, Amjad Ali, Awais Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, M Ibrahim, Waqar Ali, Zakir Ullah, M Ilyas, Ali Aziz, Roman Khan, Akmal Hussain, Khair Ullah, Ali Raza, Asif Hanif and Hammad Anjum.–Staff Reporter

Meeting to discuss Asiad performances

ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza will chair a high-level meeting here at Pakistan Sports Board on September 10 with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President and Secretary, while the federations and PSB officials will also attend it. Talking to The Nation on Thursday, PSB Director Media M Azam Dar confirmed that the IPC Minister, showing deep concern on Pakistani athletes’ performances in the recently-concluded Asian Games, has decided to conduct the meeting to discuss reason and ways to improve the performances of Pakistani athletes in the next international events. He said it will also be discussed in detail the participation of Pakistani contingent in the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires, Argentina, to be held from October 6 to 18.–Staff Reporter

Multan lift Punjab U-15 Football Cup

LAHORE - Multan lifted the Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup title after beating Sahiwal 5-4 on penalty shootouts here at the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday night under lights. Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan was the chief guest at the grand closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers of the championship. Both the teams exhibited wonderful fighting game in the stipulated time and thwarted several attempts on the goal post in both sessions. After goal-less 90-minute play, both the finalist teams were given five penalty kicks each to decide the outright winner of the championship. Multan boys showed more accuracy in the penalty shootouts and converted all while Sahiwal’s Saqlain Manzoor failed to find the net and struck his shot on the goalpost giving their opponents 5-4 triumph in the title clash. Multan, winners of the tournament, were awarded trophy and cash prize of Rs 1,80,000 while runners-up Sahiwal pocketed Rs 90,000 and trophy. Multan's Adnan Justin was named the best player of the tournament, Lahore’s Awais the best goalkeeper and Sahiwal's Hammad top scorer while the fair-play award was won by Faisalabad team.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan and former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam in a group photo with hockey players on the eve of Defence Day exhibition match between Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed XIs. The match ended in 2-2 draw.