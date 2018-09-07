Share:

SADIQABAD: “The traffic law violators will be dealt with iron hands as the violation of a traffic rule is not less than a crime,” said motorway police officials. During a meeting with transporters here, Motorway Police Beat-24 DSP Hamid Khan said that adherence to the traffic rules not only helped drivers to have a safe drive but also guaranteed safety to the lives of the motorists and the people walking around. He highlighted the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving. He also shed light on the importance of obeying traffic signs and their significance to avoid accidents.–Staff Reporter

The DSP advised the transporters not to overload their vehicles as it not only caused disturbance in smooth flow of traffic but also threatened fatal accidents.

He informed the transporters about the special campaign launched by the motorway police against overloading of the vehicles, saying that the drivers found guilty of overloading their vehicles would be fined and imprisoned for 24 hours. He also informed them about the security the motorists were being provided on motorways and national highways by the Motorways police officials.