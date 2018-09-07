Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has handed over the charge of Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited(PSO) to Jehangir Ali Shah on look after basis.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum Energy Division, Jehangir Ali Shah has been given the charge on look after basis for a period of 90 days or till the appointment of regular chief executive officer/managing director. Jehangir Ali Shah is currently working as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in Pakistan State Oil.