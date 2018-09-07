Share:

Rawalpindi - The Special Branch of Punjab Police has begun investigation against a police officer for his involvement in corruption, reliable sources told The Nation on Thursday.

The investigators of SB also summoned the victim citizen, who is said to be son of a retired brigadier of Pakistan Army, for recording his statement.

According to sources, it has come to the knowledge of the chief of SB Rawalpindi that a citizen named Haseeb Anwar, son of Brigadier (R) Habib Anwar, got registered a case number 104/18 under section 406 of PPC with Police Station Sadiqabad against a man Sajid Islam accusing him of not paying Rs 10 million for the motorcycles he (Sajid) purchased from Haseeb’s showroom. Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Ammad was appointed as Investigation Officer of the case by the station house officer, they said. However, the SI/IO instead of providing justice to the applicant has received Rs 7,50,000 cash and a motorcycle as bribe, sources said. The victim had also approached Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer and SSP (Operations) for justice but in vein, sources added.

The investigators of SB has summoned the victim and recorded his statement. The investigators would submit the inquiry report to Chief Minister Punjab and the Inspector General of Police for further action.

A senior officer of SB confirmed to The Nation that investigators have begun inquiry into a scam involving SI Raja Ammad and had recorded statement of Haseeb Anwar, the victim. He said strict departmental action would be recommended against the police officer as he was proved guilty.

CPO Abbas Ahsan and SHO PS Sadiqabad were not available for their comments.