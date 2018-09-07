Share:

Rawalpindi - President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Defence day is a reminder of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they had rendered for the defence of the country.

He said that great sacrifices were rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent for creation of Pakistan and despite conspiracies; the armed forces with the support of the countrymen had defended the homeland.

Addressing traders meeting at the chamber house Zahid Latif Khan said traders of twin cities observed the defence and martyrs day with zeal and fervor. The markets and shopping malls were decorated with banners and billboards of pictures of Shuhadas. The RCCI also decorated its outer wall with the pictures of 1965 war heroes.