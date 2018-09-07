Share:

LAHORE - The member of royal family of Bahrain Sheikh Ahmad Bin Ali Abdullah Al Khalifa has congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister.

In his letter, he extended good wishes and said that your ability to serve the masses is beyond every doubt. May Allah help you to guide and serve the people. This letter was presented to chief minister by Rana Abdur Rasheed, general secretary Pakistani Bahrain friendship society along with Sheikh Sajid and vice chairman district council DG Khan Sardar Javaid Iqbal Qaiserani.

Sardar Usman Buzdar is also invited to visit Bahrain and Sheikh Ahmad Bin Ali Abdullah Al Khalifa said that Bahrain is your second home. Chief minister has accepted this invitation with thanks. An investment conference will also be held in Bahrain to promote investment in Pakistan. Chief minister has also thanked Pak-Bahrain friendship society and Gulf chamber of commerce and industry in this regard.