Advancement in the science and technology in many countries made the lives of people more advance than the ancient time. These technologies are directly affecting the people’s way of living on hand however it is also affecting indirectly and negatively on the people’s health. New invention in the field of science and technology are day by day increasing in such a modern countries to be strong and well developed. In this competitive world, we need more technology to go ahead and become a successful person in the life.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, August 20.