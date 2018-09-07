Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to ensure the supply of registered and certified quality seeds of all major crops, vegetables and fruit orchards, the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department will revitalize and revamp the department to enhance its capacities to provide registered and certified seeds to farmers to increase per acre crop yield in the country.

Currently, about 30 percent of the total requirements of certified seeds of all major crops including wheat, rice, cotton and maize were available to the farming community, said an official in the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department.He said that the Federal Seed Certification was an attached department of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, which was mandated to ensure availability of quality seeds supply to the farmers.

He said in order to make maximum compliance of the cultivation of quality seeds to enhance per-acre crop output and to maximize the farm income, particularly the small scale growers 27 field offices and laboratories have also been established across the country for providing the testing facilities to farmers.

Currently, he said that about 400,000 tons of certified seed of all major crops were available annually in the country, which was covering about 550, 000 hectares across the country, adding that the scale of seed certification would be increased to ensure maximum supply of certified seed for Rabi and Kharif crops. Besides, he said that about 800 private seed companies were also operating in the country and seed department was testing their seeds in order to strictly ensure the quality of seeds in the local markets.

The official further informed that currently the public sector share in the certified seed stood 12 percent whereas over 88 percent was provided by the private sector companies, adding the public-private collaboration would also be enhanced to provide 100 percent quality and certified seeds to farmers with next few years.