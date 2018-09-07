Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Defence Day reminds the nation of sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Forces for the defence of the motherland.

He said this during his visit to Yadgar-e-Shuhada, Batapur, on Thursday. He said that matchless standards of patriotism for the country were set jointly by the nation and forces on September 6, 1965.

"Every citizen was present on the frontline with their soldiers for the defence of the country," he added. Shehbaz said that the day teaches the nation to maintain peace and unity for the solidarity of the country.