Share:

LAHORE:- Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday resigned from the post of adviser to the chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "I have resigned from my position of adviser to the chairman PCB with immediate effect," he said. Shoaib was appointed as an adviser by former chairman PCB Najam Aziz Sethi in February last for the better of Pakistan cricket. The former speedster resigned two days after the election of new chairman of the PCB Ehsan Mani.