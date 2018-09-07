Share:

LAHORE - Police on Thursday launched investigation after a video went viral on the social media showing some shopkeepers badly torturing two women inside a garments shop in Batapur.

The incident reportedly took place at a cloth market near Jallo Morr on GT Road.

A police spokesman on Thursday said that a criminal case was registered against the shopkeepers and the police were conducting raids to arrest them. Two shopkeepers Adnan and Ijaz are nominated as accused persons in the FIR. The shop owners tortured the poor women allegedly for stealing clothes from the shop.

The police came into action and registered the case after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the torture on poor women. The police are the complainant in the case registered against the shopkeepers.

In one of the video clips, the traders could be seen punching and kicking the poor women who were crying and screaming while pleading mercy. Another video shows the shopkeepers were hitting the women with wooden-sticks.

The shopkeepers also recoded videos of the women by using their handsets. Later, they released the women. Further investigation was underway.

Five of a family injured in clash

A man and his four sons were wounded critically when several gunmen attacked the family over some land dispute in the Chuhng police vicinity. Police sources said that Shaukat alias Shoki Jutt along with his accomplices tried to grab a piece of land when the victim family put up resistance. The alleged land grabbers attacked the family and fled instantly. During the clash, five persons of a family including Ahsan Ullah, Farman Ali, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zeeshan, and Muhammad Dildar received serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital on ambulances. The police later reached the spot and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.