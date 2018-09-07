Share:

FAISALABAD - A photo exhibition among other national activities was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Art Gallery in which the portraits of the martyrs of armed forces, other law enforcement agencies were displayed.

Various other programmes were also held to commemorate the valor, courage and supreme sacrifices rendered by Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies for the defence of motherland and war against terrorism. The main ceremonies were held at district headquarters level under the arrangements of district administrations.

Quran khawani was held at Deputy Commissioner Complex in which Dua was offered for the martyrs and prosperity of Pakistan. A walk was also held in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day which started from Deputy Commissioner Complex and culminated at District Council Chowk by passing through the Agriculture University and Katcheri road. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed slogans of “We Love Pakistan” solidarity with the martyrs family and tributes to the martyrs.

Expressing his views Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch said that the martyrs are our heroes and nation could not forget them as they laid down their lives for the protection of Pakistan and whole nation. He said that the spirit of September War should be prevailed in our entire national life throughout the years while observing the Defence Day. Meanwhile, the district administration arranged a seminar at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day.

Brig Umar Farooq, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad, MPAs Shahid Shakil, Fardous Rai, President Chamber & Commerce Shabbir Chawla, officers and staff of different departments, students of various educational intuitions and large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the seminar. The war songs were presented during seminars while students of local schools presented tableaus to highlight the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Addressing the seminar Brig Umar Farooq said that the Defence Day reminded us those defining moments in our history when our survival as a country was gravely threatened by India aggression. He said that the Pakistan was facing numerous internal and external challenges but our defence was invincible and we are fully capable not only defending the territories of Pakistan but also had the power to give the decisive and befitting response to the enemies.

He said that the everlasting sacrifices of the Pak Army martyrs could not be forgotten so as they strengthened the Pakistan by giving their valuable blood. He said that the every person of Pakistani nation possessed capabilities for the defence of motherland and whole nation fought war alongwith Pak Army against India in September 1965 and now Pakistani nation was waging war against terrorism. He said that the live nations always kept remember their past and learnt lesson from their history. He said that national solidarity and unity was much needed now for the protection and safety of the Pakistan.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the valuable sacrifices of the Pak Army martyrs could not be gone in waste and every conspiracy against the Pakistan would be made foil with national unity. He appreciated the arrangements of seminar in connection with Defence Day. He said that the youngster of the nation were strong rock before the enemies of the county. RPO Sardar Ghulam Mehmud Dogar saluted the struggle and sacrifices of the Pak Army on the internal and external fronts.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad said that we are proud of our heroes and martyrs and would not forget their valuable sacrifices.

On Defence Day, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad alongwith MNA Mian Farrukh Habib visited residences of martyrs families at Railway Housing Colony and Elahiabad Satiana road they met with the families of martyrs Hawaldar Imtiaz Ahmad and Hawaldar Khalil Ahmad who laid down their lives at Sialkot and Sawat. They paid rich tributes to the martyrs sacrifices and saluted the widow and mother of the martyrs.