Sri Lanka wants increased economic cooperation with Pakistan: HC

ISLAMABAD (INP): The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Major General (r) Jayanath Lokuketagodage on Thursday underlined the need to boost air and maritime linkages with Pakistan so that the cooperation in business and industry could be strengthened. He expressed his satisfaction over the increasing cooperation between both countries in different sectors and expressed the confidence that it would witness a further boost in the days to come. Sri Lankan High Commissioner Major Gen. (Retd) Jayanath Lokuketagodage said this while talking to Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. He hoped that Pakistan would flourish further under the leadership of Imran Khan and relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would take a new height. It was a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan and Sri Lanka continue to maintain their traditionally close and mutually beneficial relations in all fields, he added.

He emphasized that with the continued commitment of the political leadership of both nations, the two countries have achieved development, progress and prosperity through mutual cooperation.

Jayanath said that the volume of bilateral trade is low despite an FTA that calls for immediate steps while the image of Pakistan portrayed in the western media is far from the ground realities, he said.

I have found Pakistanis to be very warm and hospitable people and I will never forget the love I got here for the rest of my life, he said.

At the occasion, Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy strong ties, both countries are members of Saarc and they should try to make it more effective. Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme will further strengthen the bilateral relations and will improve people-to-people contact, he said.

MoST received Rs958.2 million to execute 27 projects last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) was provided an amount of Rs 958.225 million to execute 27 projects during last fiscal year against total allocation of Rs 2538.727 million. The allocation was made to execute 33 projects during the period. The break-up of allocation for the year showed that Rs. 2538.727 million were earmarked for 33 projects, Rs. 1631.136 million allocation for 25 approved projects, Rs. 255.591 million allocation for four under revision projects and Rs. 652 million allocation was made for four un-approved projects. As per details, Ministry of Planning and Development and Ministry of Finance released a total amount of Rs. 958.225 million against 27 projects whereas MoST indicated savings against remaining funds. As far as under revision projects are concerned, two out of four have been accorded revised approval by CDWP in March 2018 for which MoST demanded Rs. 130 million in fourth quarter of year 2017-18.

Due to delay in revision, the release and utilization against these projects remained low.

Whereas, out of four un-approved projects, three projects got approved by CDWP in May 2018 and due to delay in approval, funds to these projects could not be released.

Number of cargo trains to be increased: DCO Karachi

KARACHI (APP): Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways Karachi Ishaq Baloch on Thursday said number of cargo trains would be increased to increase the revenue of the railways. Talking to APP, he expressed the hope that Jamshoro Power Plant would become operational this year from which coal supply would be started through goods trains. Ishaq Baloch said that Pakistan Railways was playing an important role in improvement of country's economy and providing cheaper travelling facilities to the passengers. He informed that most of the goods were being transported from Karachi to up country through private transportation however the present government has directed to make sure that these goods be transported through Pakistan Railway. DCO informed that currently 360 cargo trains were running monthly in the country however efforts were underway to increase their number. He said Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed was intending to bring the Railways out of losses.

Ishaq Baloch said currently 18 passenger trains were running from Karachi to other parts of the country daily, while their number would also be increased.

He said railway stations were being upgraded and shopping malls and food outlets would be constructed near Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stations on Railways land.

He said the present government was focusing to ensure movement of trains as per scheduled time.

The DCO said operations to remove encroachments from railway lands were underway with the cooperation of police and rangers.

20th Textile Asia from 8th

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd is organising a three-day joint exhibition “20th Textile Asia 2018 - International Textile, Garments Machinery and Clothing Trade Fair” in collaboration with Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 8th– 10th September, 2018 at Lahore Expo Centre. SM Naveed, president PCJCCI, Aadil Butt, chairman Pakistan Hosiery and Manufacturers Association (PHMA), Dr Khursheed Nizam, president E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan, while addressing a press conference at PCJCCI premises, said that this exhibition would lead the way in delivering the most exquisite opportunities for all participants in different sectors like textile, garments, embroidery, digital printing, machineries and chemicals etc. More than 550 international brands will display their products in over 500 booths and over 475 foreign delegates from 27 countries mainly from China, France, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Korea, Japan, Turkey, UK, USA will grace the auspicious event.

S.M Naveed, President PCJCCI, while expressing his views about the event, hoped that “20th Textile Asia International Exhibition”, shall act as a source of motivation and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries.