MIRPUR (AJK): Two persons were killed and 14 others injured as a passenger van skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine at Darhaira village of Kotli district, about 70 km from Mirpur divisional headquarters, police said. When contacted, SSP Kotli Raja Irfan Salim told this Correspondent over telephone on Thursday that the van ( LRT – 9140) met the accident following over speeding due to negligence of the driver.

Two of its passengers including Shakir s/o Saghir, r/o Seiri Khandhar village and Sayam s/o Ayub r/o Naara Mora village, died on the spot – besides injuring of 14 other passengers. Injured were rushed to District hospital Kotli where their condition if stated to be out of danger.–Staff Reporter