PR ISLAMABAD - UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi began his visit to Pakistan from Thursday, which would continue till Saturday. During his three-day visit to Pakistan, the high commissioner will hold meetings with Government of Pakistan officials, as well as visit Nowshera and Peshawar where he will meet refugees and returnee families at UNHCR’s Azakhel Voluntary Repatriation Centre, Nowshera. The high commissioner is accompanied by the Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and film star Mahira Khan.