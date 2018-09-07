Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court-appointed Sindh Water Commission (SWC) Thursday again issued bailable warrants for 28 owners of industrial units located in lbharim Hydri, Malir.

Commission headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim issued bailable warrants for the owners of industries in the sum of Rs20,000 each to procure their attendance through SSP Malin on September 11, an order of the commission stated.

It said that commission directed the owners of the industrial units situated at Ibrahim Hydri, District Malir, Karachi to appear in person before it on September 3, and notices were issued and served on them as per police report but they failed to appear hence, the commission ordered to issue the bailable warrants to appear on September 6.

They again failed to appear on Thursday. Hence the commission ordered to repeat the bailable warrants in the sum of Rs20,000 each to procure their attendance through SSP Malir for September 11.

The commission directed SSP Malir to arrest owners of the industries with a direction to procure their attendance before it on September 11.

Commission also directed some industrial units to install septic plants within two months and warned that their units would be sealed if they didn't comply with orders in the stipulated time frame.

Commission also directed one industrial unit to provide access to Sindh Environnent Protection Agency (SEPA) officials and directed to inspect the factory to provide it the advice in regard to the proposed waste water treatment plant septic tanks. Two months times granted to the company to install the proposed waste water treatment plant septic tanks, failing which the factory will be sealed.