We welcome Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf with heart and soul to govern Pakistan. However, we hope PTI leader Imran Khan that he will bring a great education system in Baluchistan and will clean the cabbages of Sindh. In addition, we hope that PTI will solve the problems of Azad Kashmir and will have relationship with relative countries like, India, Afghanistan, Iran and etc. finally, congratulation Imran Khan.

SHAH JAN PEER JAN,

Kech, August 18.