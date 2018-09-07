Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited has opened 28 new branches across the country in order to enhance the outreach of the bank and facilitate its clients as well as enhance their access to finance.

The new branches have been opened during the last financial year and total number of branches had been increased to 488 and increasing the outreach of ZTBL would provide support to financial inclusion strategy of State Bank of Pakistan, said an official. Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that the bank was also offering its services for domestic consumers and started utility bills collection and collected over 1.506 utility bills during the period under review.

Meanwhile, he said that the loans recovery witnessed about 5.17 percent growth during the last year and had disbursed Rs 97.128 billion among 345,131 borrowers across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 22.700 billion was disbursed for development category of loans whereas an amount of Rs 74.429 billion was disbursed as production loans in order to enhance agriculture and livestock production in the country.

Meanwhile, he said that the bank recovered an amount of Rs 107.579 billion as compared to Rs 102.281 billion recovered last year, showing a growth of 5.17 percent, as compared with the recovery of same period last year.

Besides, the bank recovered an amount of Rs 1.876 billion of SAM loans, whereas it had fetched deposit of Rs 71.00 billion by the end of last calendar year, he added.