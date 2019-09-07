Share:

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said the Indian media and army are preparing grounds for a false flag operation and rejected reports of two Pakistanis crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

In a press release, the military’s media wing said, “On August 21, 2019, two local farmers of AJK Muhammad Nazeem s/o Arif Hussain, 21 yrs old and Khalil Ahmed s/o Abdul Aziz, 30 yrs old, inadvertently crossed LoC near Hajipir while they had gone for grass cutting.”

“On August 27 the incident was discussed by military authorities during weekly hotline contact. Indian authorities had acknowledged and informed that routine legal formalities are taking place and they shall get back on that account,” ISPR said.

They added, “Later, on September 2 Indian media fabricated the facts and declared both innocent individuals as members of a proscribed organisation.”

ISPR further said on September 3, Indian authorities were once again informed during weekly hotline contact regarding false Indian media story despite prior exchange of information and facts. “It was assured by Indian side that due legal process was in place and outcome will be shared with Pakistani authorities,” ISPR said.

In complete disregard to formal sharing on the incident a false and fabricated story was presented by Indian Army during a presser on September 4 portraying the individuals as terrorists, ISPR added.

“The apprehended inadvertent crossers had also been forced to give confessional statement under duress of Indian Army that they were trained in Pakistan and belonged to Rawalpindi. It is to note that both individuals are inadvertent crossers, local farmers and resident of Village Terraban (Hillan) along LoC and not Rawalpindi,” ISPR said.

The attempt is another Indian effort to prepare grounds for a false flag operation. Pakistan is taking up formal case based on evidence to expose Indian lies, it added.