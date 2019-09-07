Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least eight students including rickshaw driver were killed and three others critically injured when a truck loaded with gravel overturned and falls on a rickshaw near Shakkarghar road in Zafarwal tehsil of Narowal district on early Friday morning.

According to details, the condition of three injured students is stated to be critical as they were shifted to a nearby hospital. Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances reached the site immediately after the incident.

All the nine victims riding a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way to school when a truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw, said rescue official.

The police were investigating the incident and registered the case against the truck driver.