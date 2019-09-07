Share:

The African Union 's Peace and Security Council on Friday decided to lift the suspension of the participation of Sudan in the union's activities.

The announcement came in a statement from the council after a meeting.

It said now that the Eastern African nation has reinstated civilian rule, the ban has been lifted.

The commission also committed to support Sudan's reconstruction and international mobilization efforts.

The lifting of the ban came just a day after Sudan's new Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok announced his cabinet to lead the country over a three-year transition period agreed on in August between a military council and civilian political actors.