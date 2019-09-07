Share:

MIRPUR-Defence Day of Pakistan was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the defence of inch after inch of the country as and when required.

In line with the decision of the government of Pakistan, the defence day of the country was marked as the defence day of Kashmir as symbol of solidarity with the people of locked down occupied valley Kashmir - suffering badly since last 33 days by the Indian occupational forces since the sinister act of New Delhi to revoke special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir State.

The day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the liberated territory of AJK for the stability, defence, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement and the immediate end of the siege of the curfew-clamped and restrictions riddled bleeding occupied valley of Kashmir. Special ceremonies to mark the defence day of Pakistan were held in various parts of AJK including all the district headquarters of Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for giving sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country. Besides, they paid rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy’s attack on Pakistan - who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

In Mirpur, AJK’s major city of expatriates, major ceremonies to pay glorious tributes to the heroes of the history Indo-Pak war of 1965 were held under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district.

Chairman NEOC and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan, the city Mayor Mirza Tahir Mahmood Jiraal, Vice Chairman / Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz, ex city Mayor Abdul Qayyum Qamar, KPC President Sajjad Jirral, Secretary General NEOC Altaf Hamid Rao besides large number of people from all walks of life visited the graves of the martyrs of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 in Mirpur city and its outskirt and prayed for the upholding of the status of the martyrs in heaven.

The Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Aurangzeb and others placed the floral wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including the martyr of operation Zerb-e-Azab - shaheed Lt. Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal, shaheed Naib Subedar Muneer Hussain and others.

The simple but impressive ceremonies were largely attended by the people belonging to all segments of the local civil society.

Participants of the special ‘duayaa’ (prayer) meetings to mark the defense day of Pakistan, offered dua / fateha for the raising of the status of the martyrs of the - 1965 war besides other martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of inch-after-inch the country in the wars of 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargal fight with the chronic enemy India.