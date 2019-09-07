Share:

In another major breakthrough in the former accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday cleared Nasir Janjua , Mahar Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf, who had been sent on a five-day physical remand for further investigation into the case.

In an investigation report, the FIA has determined that no evidence was found against the three suspects and the court could discharge them from custody if it wants to.

Earlier, Civil Judge Shaista Kundi had directed the FIA to complete the investigation within the remand period.

On September 2, the FIA had arrested Nasir Janjua , Mahar Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf from the Cyber Crime Court following the dismissal of their pre-arrest bail.