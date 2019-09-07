Share:

Lahore - Bahria Town observed Pakistan’s 54th Defence Day together with the Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal. As per the notification from the Interior Ministry, both occasions were observed by paying homage to heroes who laid down their lives while defending the motherland Pakistan and to people of Kashmir who have showed courage and bravery in the face of adversity and raised voice against Indian brutality. To observe both occasions in their true essence, huge congregational walks were arranged at the location of Carnival at Bahria Town Karachi, at Mall of Lahore, Talwar Chawk and Bahria Orchard by Bahria Town Lahore, and at the locations of clock Tower, River view road phase 4 and Bahria Enclave by Bahria Town Islamabad and Pindi at noon on Friday. Traffic was brought to a halt, anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played and speeches were made. The residents and employees of Bahria Town marched holding banners and shouted slogans in the favour of their Kashmiri brethren.