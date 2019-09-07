Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made it clear that Usman Buzdar will continue as Punjab Chief Minister as long as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power.

Talking to ARY News, Prime Minister Imran Khan outrightly rejected all reports of replacing Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and announced that Buzdar will continue Punjab chief minister as long as PTI is in power.

When asked about the possible change of Punjab CM as news are circulating and some MPAs and provincial ministers also want to see a change, Imran Khan categorically rejected the replacement and termed all allegations against him false,” he added.

The prime minister also made it clear that if any corruption allegations and incompetency found against Buzdar in future then a thorough investigation would be carried out. In order to boost Buzdar’s confidence, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the Punjab chief minister at PM’s Office in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to private TV channels, the prime minister discussed the issue of recent killings in police custody. The prime minister expressed concern over the killings and urged expediting the process of reforms in police.

PM Imran also directed strict action against those hoarding supplies, adding to inflation. In

the meeting, political situation of the province was also discussed and PM Imran expressed confidence over the performance of the Punjab chief minister.

A meeting of spokesmen on Thursday night also chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed full confidence in Buzdar and praised his performance.

The premier told the meeting that he was satisfied with the performance of Buzdar and that he knew very well who were making efforts to become the chief minister.

Later talking to a private news channel, Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would not be changed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government ongoing tenure.

He said Usman Buzdar would remain the chief minister of Punjab.

To a question, he said transfer of the cases related to Sindh to the courts of federal capital was not matter related to government. Chan said the court had only power to transfer a case to other courts.

He was of the view that Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) had no ideological workers.

Chan said leaders of PML-N were not being victimised, adding the cases against opposition leaders were based on accountability.