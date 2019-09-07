Share:

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

Catherine Rodriguez has assumed her position as the US Consul General in Lahore. She has replaced Colleen Crenwenge.

Catherine is a career member of the US. Foreign Service, most recently serving as the Chief of Staff for the Director General of the US. Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources. Consul General Rodriguez began her Foreign Service career with the United States Agency for International Development in Washington with additional tours in Costa Rica and El Salvador before joining the Department of State.

Her previous assignments include Karachi and Peshawar. She served as a Regional Director for the Office of Foreign Missions in Miami supporting over 3,000 foreign diplomats stationed across the Southeastern United States. She has also served as a Diplomat in Residence responsible for recruiting and mentoring future members of the American diplomatic corps.

She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a Master’s degree in Business Administration, and a Masters in Accounting from Florida International University, as well as a Master’s degree in Environmental Science and Policy from Columbia University. Consul General Rodriguez is a native Spanish speaker and hails from Miami, Florida.