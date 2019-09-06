Share:

Karachi-Veteran actor, Abid Ali passed away in Karachi due to a liver disease. He was 67.

The news was confirmed by one of his three daughters, Rahma Ali on Facebook. Many celebrities took to social media to express their shock and sorrow over his loss. Writing on Instagram, Actor Maya Ali said: “Huge loss to our industry today. Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Sir Abid Ali. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him in Diyar e Dil and will cherish that experience forever. Truly we have lost a legend today, someone who can never be replaced. May ALLAH bless him the highest rank in Jannah and give his family the strength to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen. Gone but never forgotten.”

The Baaghi star, Saba Qamar said: “Today our industry lost a gem. Words can surely not express the loss of Abid Ali Sir. Working with him in Bunty I love you was an unforgettable experience. He always brought so much light to everyone around him. Such a legend.”

Film star Humayun Saeed wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about Abid Ali sahab’s death. A legendary actor and a man with a heart of gold. May Allah bless him with jannat and give his family, fans and our industry the strength to bear this tremendous loss. We will miss you sir and your work will never be forgotten.”

Ali Rehman, star of Heer Maan Ja said: “Words cannot express the deep sorrow I feel on your passing. I am numbed and in disbelief. You have been kind, patient, encouraging. You’ve been so much more than a mentor, and inspiration, a guide, a legend, a senior. You have been a friend. The world will remember you as Abid Ali Saab, the greatest of us. For me, you will always be my Agha Jaan.”

Actor and Producer, Hareem Farooq said: “Still can’t believe you’re gone! From diyar e dil to heer maan ja, #abidali sir, you’ve been a mentor, a kind teacher, an inspiration, a friend and a huge supporter. You’ve always encouraged me to do my best. I will never forget the warmth and respect you gave me.

Our country has not only lost a legend today but an asset aswell! The whole country mourns today. Words can’t describe how much you’ll be missed but the legacy you leave behind will live forever.”