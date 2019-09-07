Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday met the family of a martyr at Pir Colony in Walton. Lance Naik Muhammad Taimur Aslam embraced martyrdom when Indian forces violated ceasefire at the Line of Control (LOC). Usman Buzdar paid tribute to the martyrs and vowed to provide all-out support to them. Senior officers of district administration and police were also present. Talking to the media, the chief minister said that September 6 was an occasion to remember the martyrs and their families as the nation was living peacefully because of their great sacrifices. “We express solidarity with the families of martyrs,” he said adding that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said Indian cruelties and barbarity in Occupied Kashmir were highly commendable and the nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren.