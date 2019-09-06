Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Friday granted five-day physical remand of a police officer involved in kidnapping and torturing a suspect to death in a private torture cell in Gujar Khan.

The accused police officer has been identified as Trainee-Sub Inspector Husnain Shah.

According to details, a team of Police Station Gujar Khan produced the accused before court of an area magistrate and sought seven-day physical remand stating that police have to conduct investigation in the case. However, the judge had turned down the plea of police and granted remand only for five days. The judge also ordered investigators to reproduce the accused on September 11 before the court for further proceeding in the case.

On directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana, a murder case was registered against 11 policemen including former Station House Officer (SHO) Gujar Khan Sub Inspector Ilyas Gujar and Shah for detaining a suspect Ilyas Butt in a private torture cell and torturing him to death and throwing his dead body in Gujar Khan.

Out of 11, 10 cops reportedly obtained bails before arrest from a court of law whereas police held Shah and presented him before court. Earlier, CPO had also suspended these cops and held a departmental inquiry against them.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Saddar Division Capt (R) Rai Mazhar Ali paid a surprise visit to Police Station Chontra and Chowky Chabeli and inspected the lock ups and checked the record in daily crime register. He also checked the offices of Moharars, the CCTV cameras and interacted with the accused in lock ups.

Station House Officer Chontra Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi briefed the SP about the performance of cops and other crime data. The SP ordered the SHO and other subordinates to facilitate the crime victims on priority basis besides proving security to the area people. He asked the SHO to enhance patrolling in his areas in order to give a sense of security to the people and to flush out the suspects and criminals. “Police should also beef up the security of mosques and Imambargahs in a bid to avoid any untoward incident during Moharam,” SP Rai Mazhar said.

Later on, SP Saddar Division also checked the security arrangements being made by police to shield the processions and majalis in Chontra and directed SHO to improve security measures.