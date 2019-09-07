Share:

A ‘curfew clock’ campaign was launched in London and New York on Friday to highlight the plight of Kashmiris. The campaign aims to draw attention of the world by counting the time of India's clampdown in the valley of Kashmir, which was imposed by Narendra Modi’s government after revoking Article 370.

On Friday night, seven vans appeared at key London locations carrying illuminated artwork highlighting the real situation in Indian occupied Kashmir through to inform the world about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Kashmir as a result of actions of Modi’s government.

The vans in London carried a prominent hashtag of #SaveKashmir, which showcased the number of days, hours and minutes since the BJP government slapped dreadful curfew conditions across the occupied Kashmir region.

The clock with the blood is dripping, demonstrates the bloodshed and rights violations of Kashmiris by Indian occupied forces.

Moreover, the banner also features a headline on the vans, written in red, said, “Kashmir under Indian siege, knocking at the world’s conscience”.

In New York on Friday, two vehicles appeared before the UN building showing to the world body the number of days for which there has been a curfew in place. The ‘Indian curfew clock” read that curfew in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir going on for over five weeks was “a challenge to the world conscience”.

It is important to note that the valley has entered its fifth week of clampdown by the Indian government.