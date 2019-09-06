Share:

LAHORE-Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently turned heads at a fashion show held by ace fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai.

The show celebrated 33 years of their label Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla.

Wearing a white top to toe gown, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone mesmerised the fashion enthusiasts on the ramp as she walked the ramp as a showstopper. Towards the end of the show, she even broke into an impromptu dance to the beats of Disco Deewane, along with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The show featured an array of color palettes and exciting cuts, but the whole atmosphere of the show was more exciting for us, with versions of some of Pakistan’s most recognizable songs being played in the background. Interestingly, Deepika has not teamed up with the duo for the first time. Earlier at her wedding reception in 2018, she had worn a chikankari ivory-gold lehenga outfit designed by the Jani Khosla duo.