KARACHI - Defence Day was observed in the city with national zeal as political leadership from federal and provincial governments visited the residences of the national martyrs and took out rallies to commemorate the day highlighting the courage country showed against Indian aggression on the day in 1965.

A change of guard ceremony was also held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force Asghar Khan Academy cadets assumed ceremonial guard duty at the mausoleum with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm to mark the Defence Day .

A floral wreath was laid by the chief guest Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa. Later on, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tribute to Quaid.

Separately, Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Aijaz Shah along with the Inspector General Sindh Police Kaleem Imam visited the residence of Shaheed Rashid Minhas and offered Fateha. Shah paid rich tribute to the martyr for his great sacrifice.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial police chief said that Minhas had martyrdom for the defence of the country and his act cannot be forgotten. “Patriotism of Minhas and desire for Shahdat has become an exemplary one for youth,” he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday morning also visited the family of Rashid Minhas Shaheed in DHA.

He met with the mother of Rashid Minhas, asked her wellbeing and shared his view with her. Mother of Rashid Minhas Shaheed shared memories of her son with the chief minister. He said that defence of this country was very dear to every one but the sacrifices of our mothers had rendered was matchless.

Anjum Minhas showed photographs, awards and certificates of his brother, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, to the chief minister and also shared his memories.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani also visited the houses of martyred police officials. He visited the house of Shaheed DSP Qasim Ghouri. The Deputy Inspector General of CIA Arif Hanif and Senior Police Officers were also accompanied with the Minister Information and Labour. The Minister Information offered Fateha and condoled with the son Noman Ghouri of Shaheed DSP. He said that the services of Shaheed DSP for the peace of Karachi cannot be forgotten. The minister paid rich tributes to Shaheed DSP and said that he sacrificed his life for the sake of the peace of the city.

Later, the minister visited the House of Shaheed ASI Iftikhar Ahmed and offered condolence and Fateha to the widow and four minor daughters of Shaheed ASI and prayed for the Shaheed that Allah Almighty might rest the departed soul in Jannat. Ghani offered each and every support of behalf of the provincial government for the better future and education of the children of the Shaheed officials. He said today is the day of Shuhada of Pakistan and we are celebrating the defence day with the families of Shuhadas. The minister said we were proud that all the four daughters of Shaheed are studying and obtaining positions in their examinations. Ghani said that all the problems of Shaheeds families will be resolved on top priority.

Ghani said that the whole nation is with the Kashmiris and we are trying that the International organizations should take notice of the cruelty against the Kashmiris by India adding that we shall take each and every step to obtain independence for the Kashmiris, he concluded.

Political parties take out rallies

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter staged a big Azadi-e-Kashmir rally at Sea View here on Friday to observe the Defence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Led by PTI Sindh president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, the rally marched from McDonald restaurant to Village restaurant. It was also attended by PTI MNAs Aftab Siddiqui, Shakoor Shad, Jay Parkash Ukrani, PTI MPAs Shehzad Qureshi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Rabistan Khan, PTI Sindh general secretary Mehfooz Ursani, Haneed Lakhani, Muzaffar Shujirah and other leaders besides a large number of party workers and citizens. The rally participants also paraded on the Sea View, holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil said we were ready to even give our blood to the freedom of Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmir. He said Kashmir would ultimately become Pakistan. He said now whole nation is awake and we are ready to go to borders if required so.

He said we salute the martyrs of Kashmir. He said there is aspiration and zeal of 1965 amongst the people of Pakistan. He said whole nation is united. He said India carried out genocide of Sikhs in 1984. It also carried out genocide of people in Assam, mostly Muslims.

He said today Pakistan is run by brave Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said now the United Nations resolutions are again in limelight after being kept on backburner for 50 years. He said the Kashmir Issue is being taken on international level. He said 220 million Pakistanis are with their brave army and people of Kashmir. He said the Kashmir Issue is going to be resolved. He said every Friday Pakistani nation would come out of their homes for the sake of Kashmir. He said our hearts beat with the hearts of Kashmiris. He said today like whole Pakistan the Defence Day is also being celebrated in whole Sindh province. He said Modi is a terrorist and he could not escape punishment for his anti-humanity crimes.

Pakistan People’s Party also took out a rally in the city led by its Karachi chapter chief Saeed Ghani.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghnai said that the whole nation of country stands with the armed forces and we were united to express solidarity with martyrs, Ghazis on this Defence Day being celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day to extend support to the Shuhada and Kashmiris.

Ghani said on this occasion that our nation stands united with Kashmiris. The Minister Information said that I pay salutes to the services of Pakistan Armed Forces, Police and their Ghazis and Shaheeds. He said that the nation is observing the Defence and Martyrs day with the enthusiasm and devotion. Ghani apprised that the nation is fully alive to any kind of misadventure and prepared to give fullest possible reply.

MAYOR HOLDS EVENT

Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that 30 million people and council of the country’s biggest city stand beside the people Indian occupied Kashmir in their struggle to get the right to self determination. Addressing an event organised at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation office in connection with the Defence Day , Akhtar said that our hearts beat with our Kashmir brethren, vowing to raise Indian atrocities at international level. “We all are equal for the Kashmir cause and would raise their voice at every possible forum including the United Nations,” he added. The programm was kicked off with the national anthem and the participants kept chanting ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ and ‘Long Live Pakistan and Pakistan Army’ slogans throughout the event.

KU OBSERVES DEFENCE DAY

The Karachi University paid rich tributes to the civilian and armed forces martyrs, who have sacrificed their valuable lives, to protect the motherland and also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

A special seminar was arranged to observe Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Arts Auditorium under the theme, ‘Karachi University stands with Pakistan armed forces’.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the audience expressed that Pakistan military forces and the nation were indispensable and no one could dare to look at us with bad intentions.

He said that whole world knows that Pakistan is the peace-loving country and did not seek wars but they should also remember that this nation believes in honour and dignity and would not compromise on its defence as not only the armed forces or the government but whole nation is united to protect its motherland’s sovereignty.

The KU VC Khalid Iraqi while paying tributes to the mothers and families of the martyrs, observed that he never saw any of them crying after receiving the bodies of their loved ones but always expressed the wish to send other children to the forces to protect the country.

He shared that our brave armed forces have created new chapter of bravery to the war history by defeating the enemies at every front again and again. He mentioned that along with our armed forces, the civilians too, give numerous martyrdoms to protect and for the respect and consolidation of the country.

He asked the audience not to forget what our elders and armed forces have done to protect the country and said that due to their unmatchable sacrifices we all are living and breathing in independent Pakistan.

“The martyrdom is the gift for the solider and that is why Pakistani armed forces are not afraid of anything not even with the size of enemy’s military or its weapons.”

He said that despite the fact that Kashmiri people are now living under strict curfew for more than a month, the Indian government and Modi-led government has utterly failed to demoralize the people and movement of Kashmir.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi added that the whole nation is standing with the people of Kashmir and for the freedom of Kashmir. He observed that the Indian government has made blunder mistake by revoking the Article 370 and now the whole world is once again talking about oppressed Kashmir.

“Tens of thousands of Pakistanis are coming out on streets and showing solidarity with occupied Kashmir and also using social media platforms to educate world about violence in occupied Kashmir.”

The KU Registrar, all deans, chairpersons, teachers, researchers, officers, employees and students gathered at the Arts Auditorium to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan and also observed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Earlier, the students expressed their emotions through speech and national song, which was written, composed and prepared by the KU students. Later, Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Professor Dr Shahnaz Ghazi and Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Professor Dr Tahir Ali, also shed light on the contribution of Pakistani armed forces since the birth of the beloved country.