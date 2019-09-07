Share:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday thanked the media channels for unprecedented coverage of the Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

Major General Ghafoor took to Twitter, and further expressed his gratitude to the entire nation for reaching out to the families of the martyred soldiers.

“Martyrs are our pride and [taking care of] their families [is] our responsibility,” he mentioned while referring to the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.