AHMEDPUR EAST-The engine of special train of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed failed near Mubarakpur railway station which delayed his arrival for half an hour at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station.

He was scheduled to arrive at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station at 12:15 Noon, but he reached there around late. He briefly addressed the crowd and did not plant the sapling in connection with Tree Plantation Campaign.

Sheikh Raheed special train engine was replaced at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station before his departure for next destination Liaquatpur.