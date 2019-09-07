Share:

Lahore - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam who embraced martyrdom at the LoC on August 15. The former Punjab chief minister offered his condolences to the family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said that those scarifying lives for the country were real heroes. “The entire nation is indebted to martyrs and their families. We salute our martyrs and will not allow their sacrifices to go waste. The entire nation will be standing behind the armed forces in case of any aggression,” he said.