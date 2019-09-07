Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday took a jibe at the failed Indian moon mission, terming the Indian spacecraft as 'toy' and said the spacecraft must have landed in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry advised the Indian users on the social media site and others to sleep instead of waiting for an announcement from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) about the moon mission.

Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero #IndiaFailed — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

India lost contact with its unmanned spacecraft just before it was due to land on the Moon on Saturday, in a blow to the country’s ambitious low-cost lunar programme.

India had hoped to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to successfully land on the Moon.

But as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked on, the mood in mission control in the southern city of Bangalore soon deteriorated when it became clear that everything was not going according to plan.