Foolproof measures have been taken to secure the main Muharram 9 procession in the federal capital.

Around 3,000 policemen, Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary men will secure Islamabad’s Sector G-6 on this account. Cellular services will remain suspended across sectors G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, F-7, F-11, I-10.

Cellular services will be partially suspended due to security reasons while helicopter will be moving for aerial overview of the city. All routes will be cleared through modern technology.