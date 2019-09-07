Share:

Lahore - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Friday transferred and posted four sessions judges including LHC Registrar Hamayon Imtiaz. As per a notification issued by the LHC, Punjab Judicial Academy Director General Abdul Sattar has been appointed as LHC registrar in place Hamayon Imtiaz who has been appointed as Gujranwala sessions judge.

Likewise, Sheikhupura Sessions Judge Munir Ahmad has been transferred to Lodhran while Gujranwala Sessions Judge Abdul Jabbar has been transferred to Sheikhupura.