LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Friday visited the residence of Salahudin who died in police custody four days ago.

He met the family and his father Afzal Ahmed at his village Wahandu near Gujranwala and offered his condolence over the death. Governor Sarwar assured the family of considering their demands for transferring the case to an anti-terrorism court and a judicial probe. Hassan Niazi and Muhammad Usama, the two lawyers in Salahuddin’s case also accompanied the governor.

He told the aggrieved family he had had summoned IG Police, Chief Secretary and concerned officers at Governor House on Saturday (today) to consider their demands as per law and the constitution. Chief Minister will also attend this meeting, he said.

Talking to the media, Ch Sarwar said that government would bring legislation to eradicate crimes like police brutality. “Policemen involved in torture case don’t deserve any mercy”, he said, adding that the PTI government had zero tolerance for injustice.

He said Punjab government had taken special measures to reform Police department. “Any officer found involved in brutality or injustice will be given strict punishment according to law and constitution”, he assured.

Talking to the media, Salahuddin’s father said: “Punjab Governor’s visit has given us strength. We hope the policemen responsible for my son’s death will meet their fate”.

An official handout also quoted deceased’s father as having made a request to the Governor regarding construction of a road in the village establishment of a technical college and provision of Sui gas in the area.