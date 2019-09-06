Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Wednesday decreased the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) by 8.52 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 8.8 percent for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of September. As per the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), prices of RLNG has been decreased by $ 0.94 per mmbtu for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) and $ 0.97 per mmbtu for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) over the previous month. The regulator has set the new prices at $10.0751 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $10.0457 per mmbtu for SSGC. In previous month of August, the RLNG price for SNGPL was $11.0133/mmbtu and for SSGC, it was $11.0153/mmbtu.

These prices also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. PSO and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed, based on the 11 cargoes imported during the month including six cargoes by PSO and five by PLL. LNG is imported product and pegged with the international oil prices, so it changes with the decrease or increase in oil prices in international market. As per the notification, the total number of LNG cargoes arrived is 11 which includes six cargos by PSO and five by PLL.