Communication plays a critical role in both personal and professional life of a person. It means the act of communicating with particular person or situation. It is commonly possible to make communication easy through television, radio, mobile and with people. It is important to noted that education system of Pakistan does not have new techniques of communication where listening is completely ignored in educational institutions. Due to lack listening most of the students are not able enough to read and comprehend an article, writing is a big task. The communication skills of the students are not too low. There are many students who have done their M.A and M.phil still they are failed to communicate well while they go an interview. Because the in primary education they were not assigned to such activities. At last, it is my humble request to the concerned authorities that they should bring new innovation and improvements in educational activities where communication and listening skills are necessary parts of education.

NABILA BASHIR,

Turbat.