ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that Iraq will provide consistent support to Pakistan at all international fora for its bid to amicably resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. He was talking to out­going Ambassador of Iraq Dr. Ali Yasin Al-Rahmani, who paid a farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Friday. The President appreciated the principled position of Iraq on the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kash­mir. He said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy close and cor­dial fraternal relations based on the solid foundations of shared faith, and cultural and historical affinities. He said that Pakistan strongly supported the sovereignty, politi­cal unity and territorial integrity of Iraq. He underscored that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and vehemently opposed atrocities and destruction carried out by the terrorist organizations like Daesh and its militants in Iraq.