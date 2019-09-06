Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police on Friday conducted flag march with an aim to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during Muharram. The flag march was conducted following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and was participated by superintendents of police from various zones, station house officers of various police stations, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, Rescue 15, police commandos and police patrolling officials. The flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city. The DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police have made comprehensive security arrangements for protection of lives and property of the citizens. He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens. Syed said that Islamabad police have made full preparations for high alert security and cops have been assigned their duties in various areas.

He also asked to ensure effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and assisting security agencies.