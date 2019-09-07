Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman has said that the final date for Islamabad lockdown to be announced in the upcoming Majlis-e-Shura which is likely to be held on September 18.

While addressing the media here on Friday, he said that all the newly formed committees were given their responsibilities and duties in order to mobilize people from all walks of life.

However, sources in the JUI-F told The Nation that earlier some opposition parties were not ready to back Fazl for the Islamabad lockdown protest, but now almost all opposition parties are willing to extend support.

On the other hand, the newly formed bodies have started their work and are visiting different regions in order to mobilize people to join the protest campaign.

Talking to The Nation Haji Ghulam Ali, a JUI-F senior leader and is presiding the committee constituted for coordination with media, civil society, lawyers community and traders, said that he along with other members of the committee have started their work and visited Lahore to convince people from different professions for the lockdown.

He further said that they will visit different regions of the country in order in this regard.

Meanwhile, following the direction of Maulana Fazl Rehman, JUI-F chief for tribal areas Mufti Abdul Shakoor (MNA) along with the party’s leadership has started a public awareness campaign in the erstwhile Fata for the Islamabad protest.

According to Mufti Ibrar, a Maulana’s close aide, said that the JUI-F leadership from across the country was given the responsibilities to raise funds and mobilize over 15,000 volunteers for the anti-government protest.